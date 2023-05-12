(KTXL) — Thursday afternoon’s 5.5 magnitude earthquake, under the surface of Lake Almanor, happened just days before the 10-year anniversary of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked the lake area in 2013.

At around 8:47 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2013, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the southern end of Lake Almanor near Canyon Dam.

Reports from the Plumas County Office of Emergency Services stated there were no reported injuries or damage to critical infrastructure from the earthquake.

However, at least 1,500 Lake Almanor Mutual Water Company customers were affected by a rupture in a main water tank.

Three homes along the east shore and the Lake Almanor peninsula did suffer from collapsed chimneys, with cracking seen in drywall and plastering.

On the morning after, the assessment of Canyon Dam by Pacific Gas and Electric showed no problems or concerns with the dam’s safety.

For local business owners, this earthquake could not come at a worse time as lake visitors began to stream in for Memorial Day weekend.

On May 24, 2013, FOX40 News spoke with Bob Moreno, who was a manager at the Peninsula Market.

Moreno called the quake a “disaster” as the store’s floor was covered in pasta sauce, smashed alcohol bottles and other damaged items. His home was left without running water temporarily.

According to reports from the United States Geological Survey, the lake sits at the junction of three tectonic regions: the Cascadian subduction, Basin and Range extension and the Sierra uplift.

The California Earthquake Authority notes that Plumas County, where the lake is located, has a 76% chance of experiencing one or more earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher between 2014 and 2044.

This area of the state is well known for its numerous volcanoes, including those in Lassen National Volcanic Park, but it is also “earthquake country,” according to the California Earthquake Authority.