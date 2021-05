FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 was recorded Tuesday morning near Huron in Fresno County.

The earthquake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey around 7:44 a.m.

USGS reports the earthquake originated 5.5 miles southwest of Huron, about 180.5 miles southeast of Sacramento.

This is a developing story.