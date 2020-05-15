USGS reports magnitude-6.4 earthquake in western Nevada

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and multiple sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

Social media users in California reported feeling the earthquake in Bakersfield, Fresno, the Bay Area and Sacramento.

The USGS site showed over 13,200 responses from users saying they felt the quake.

The 6.4 #earthquake in Nevada earlier this a.m. was felt as far away as Salt Lake City and San Diego, the USGS reports. https://t.co/NRcvYHFrSn pic.twitter.com/IqZ5so7vqb — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 15, 2020

A POOL-SWISHER IN #Fresno

This morning's #Nevada #earthquake was strong enough to disturb the tranquility of a friend's pool around 4 local time. As details develop, we'll report them; back to you in the studio … — Jim Walters (@LordOfWalteria) May 15, 2020