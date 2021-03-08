EGUSD gets ready to have some students back in classrooms

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Elk Grove Unified School District readies to bring students back into classes, it has released a video outlining safety when students get back on campus.

The district says it knows not all students will be back this year, with a good percentage of parents opting to continue distance learning.

“The percentage of parents who chose the in-person concurrent learning model for elementary schools ranged from as low as 24% to its highest 67%,” said Xanthi Soriano, the spokesperson of EGUSD.

Other area school districts are seeing similar numbers.

Natomas Unified School District says that of the more than 2,300 pre-K to sixth graders in their schools, 40% were in-person learning while 60% were distance learning at the beginning of March.

“Of the parents that chose to send their children back to school, they know that the district has done everything possible to make it as safe as possible,” said Diedra Powell, spokesperson of NUSD.

Adding they expect a slightly higher in-person percentage by next week.

Soriano says, along with some possible health concerns, transportation is another factor as to why parents will keep kids learning from afar. She added that the numbers reflect positively about the education parents believe they are getting for their kids while distance learning.

“And we are glad we are able to collaborate with our parents and get that feedback from them, so yeah, we take that as a compliment,” Soriano said.

EGUSD will start to have students back on campus beginning March 16. That group includes pre-K through third graders.