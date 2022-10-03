(KTXL) — Election day is still several weeks away, but voters in California will begin receiving their mail-in ballots as soon as the week of October 10, and it is time to start getting informed in order to be ready when ballots arrive.

The November general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below are the websites for the Sacramento-area county registrars of voters or the elections offices.

Amador County Elections Office

Butte County Registrar of Voters

Calaveras County Registrar of Voters

Colusa County Clerk-Recorder

El Dorado County Registrar of Voters

Nevada County Registrar of Voters

Placer County Elections Office

Sacramento County Registrar of Voters

San Joaquin Cunty Registrar of Voters

Solano County Registrar of Voters

Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters

Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Elections Office

Tuolumne County Clerk-Auditor-Controller

Yolo County Registrar of Voters

Yuba County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters

In California, 27 counties will have vote centers open as early as ten days prior to election day so that citizens can do in-person voting.

The counties that will provide vote centers are Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Ventura, and Yolo.