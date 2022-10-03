(KTXL) — Election day is still several weeks away, but voters in California will begin receiving their mail-in ballots as soon as the week of October 10, and it is time to start getting informed in order to be ready when ballots arrive.
The November general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Below are the websites for the Sacramento-area county registrars of voters or the elections offices.
Amador County Elections Office
Butte County Registrar of Voters
Calaveras County Registrar of Voters
El Dorado County Registrar of Voters
Nevada County Registrar of Voters
Placer County Elections Office
Sacramento County Registrar of Voters
San Joaquin Cunty Registrar of Voters
Solano County Registrar of Voters
Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Elections Office
Tuolumne County Clerk-Auditor-Controller
Yolo County Registrar of Voters
Yuba County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters
In California, 27 counties will have vote centers open as early as ten days prior to election day so that citizens can do in-person voting.
The counties that will provide vote centers are Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Ventura, and Yolo.