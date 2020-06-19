Elk Grove Boulevard closed in both directions near Wymark Drive due to fatal crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Elk Grove Boulevard is closed in both directions near Wymark Drive as authorities investigate a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Jason Jimenez with the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said an officer on patrol came upon a vehicle that had struck a tree.

Two people were inside the car. One person died at the scene; the other person was transported to the hospital.

It is unknown what time the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story.