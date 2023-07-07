(KTXL) — In a night that was filled with 911 calls from across the city, the Elk Grove Police Department arrested three people on Wednesday morning in connection to a series of burglaries.

Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Franklin Boulevard after reports came in from a neighbor that witnessed several individuals breaking into a vehicle.

About three minutes later, officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the area down Franklin Boulevard.

A traffic stop was initiated and the three people inside the car were detained. The three occupants were identified as Dominic Warda, 20, Joseph Lacour, 18 and a 17-year-old male.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm that had been stolen during a May vehicle burglary in Elk Grove.

The suspects are facing charges of vehicle burglary, conspiracy to commit crimes, concealing a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

Police said that they had more than 600 calls come in from noon on Tuesday to 2 a.m. on Wednesday for various calls of service.

One of the busiest hours for officers was from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. when they received nearly one call per minute just for firework related calls.

“We are currently compiling data on illegal fireworks activities, and citations will be mailed to those identified as having set off illegal fireworks,” the police department wrote in a news release. “We will provide further updates as soon as we have the information available.”