ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street.

As the accident occurred on railroad property Union Pacific Police will be conducting the investigation, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Elk Grove Police said this is standard procedure and that Union Pacific Police will be providing all updates on the investigation.