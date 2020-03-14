Skip to content
Entertainment
Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon as more people self-quarantine
Harvey Weinstein assigned to a maximum security prison in upstate New York
People are being encouraged to put up Christmas lights to spread cheer while they’re social distancing
‘Netflix Party’ lets you remotely binge-watch with friends
Neighbors hold porch concert to entertain woman self-isolating due to coronavirus
Video
More Entertainment Headlines
10 Netflix series to binge while in self-quarantine
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
Regal to close U.S. theaters indefinitely as nation fights coronavirus spread
Idris Elba announces he tested positive for COVID-19; has no symptoms so far
NFL Draft will take place in April, public events in Las Vegas canceled
Thousands at Disney World before it temporarily closes
With aquarium closed to humans, penguins take opportunity to explore and visit other animals
Academy of Country Music Awards postponed because of coronavirus
Heidi Klum, husband, say they’re sick and are awaiting results of coronavirus test
Cirque du Soleil closes its Las Vegas shows because of virus
Trending
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
‘Cold weather kills coronavirus’ and 13 other COVID-19 myths
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave region