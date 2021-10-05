Aftershock’s thousands of attendees will need to be vaccinated or have negative COVID test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hard rock and heavy metal music fans will soon pack Sacramento’s Discovery Park for one of the most anticipated events of the year.

The monstrous music event known as Aftershock Festival 2021 is expected to draw nearly 150,000 people over four nights after stages sat empty last year due to the pandemic.

“The fans are just counting down the days for two years now,” said Aftershock Festival organizer Chamie McCurry.

The festival is the single-largest event hosted by the city of Sacramento — which took an economic hit when the coronavirus put live shows on pause.

“The impact has been huge and one of the things we’ve been talking about is how badly the businesses need this,” explained Mike Testa, the CEO of the Sacramento Convention & Visitors Bureau, publicly known as Visit Sacramento.

Headlining two of the nights this year is Metallica — attracting music lovers from all over the globe to California’s capital city.

“Aftershock produces probably 30,000 room nights, if not a little bit more,” Testa said. “The economic impact is close to $30 million in the market, more than 75% of attendees come from outside of Sacramento. It is an international destination festival.”

But with the crowds, come the COVID-19 concerns, which is why festival organizers are keeping safety top of mind both at the park and on the way to it.

Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter festival grounds.

“One of the things that, during COVID, that everyone realized that they missed was live music, and how much they need that celebration in their lives and so to be able to bring that back to these fans is everything to this company,” McCurry explained.

For those attending the festival, they’ll need to park at the site of the old Sleep Train Arena and then take a shuttle about 4.5 miles away to Discovery Park.

The event is nearly sold out but there are a handful of single-day tickets available online, but they will sell out fast and could be gone as early as Wednesday morning.