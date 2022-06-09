Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
68°
Sacramento
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Local News
Capitol to Capitol
California
Wildfire Watch
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Live Traffic Updates
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Entertainment
Business
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Watch Live
Top Stories
Sac PRIDE traffic closures in downtown Sacramento
Sac Metro Fire challenged by burning Tesla
Steve Sax’s former teams comment on death of son
Brandie Fire 50% contained
Morning
Gary on the Go
Money Matters
Ask an Attorney
Morning Traffic Updates
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
Sports
Final Quarter
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
Indy 500
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Pros Who Know
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Open Enrollment
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Sign up for our daily newsletter
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Regional News Partners
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Entertainment
Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from …
Top AP Entertainment Headlines
Taylor Swift talks ‘All Too Well’ at Tribeca Festival
Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial …
Roy Moore seeks to revive lawsuit against Sacha Baron …
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in …
Klaus Mäkelä to head Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw Orchestra
Washington Post fires reporter in center of online …
More AP Entertainment
Tribeca ‘documusical’ casts Rudy Giuliani’s arc as …
Lupe Fiasco, 6lack highlight Apple Music Juneteenth …
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Seller of monkey to Chris Brown sentenced to probation
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck announce new joint album, …
Two rare Shirley Jackson stories published this week
Brian Selznick’s ‘Big Tree’ to be published next …