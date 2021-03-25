‘Arrested Development’ actress Jessica Walter dies at 80

Jessica Walter arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Actress Jessica Walter has died. She was 80 years old.

The actor died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24, her daughter confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

Her voice was unmistakable. Her talent was undeniable.



Thank you for sharing your gifts with us Jessica Walter. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/cleCoiXCCL — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2021

She most recently played Lucille Bluth in the comedy series “Arrested Development,” which was in production from 2003-2019.

Tony Hale, who played a mama’s boy to Walter’s character, tweeted that she was a “force.”

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Walter won an Emmy starring in “Amy Prentiss.” She also voiced Malory Archer on FX’s animated series “Archer,” and was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1971 for her work in “Play Misty For Me.”

Walter is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman, who is SVP Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, and grandson Micah Heymann.

Bowman commented on her mother’s passing in a statement cited by Deadline, saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.”