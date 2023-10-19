(FOX40.COM) — One of the world’s biggest music stars is coming to the Golden 1 Center next year.

Bad Bunny is bringing his “Most Wanted Tour” to the downtown Sacramento venue on March 5, 2024. Sacramento is one of 47 shows for the Puerto Rican rapper and singer during his 31-city tour.

•Video Above: State of the City: Bringing More Live Music to Sacramento

The global star’s tour will also have two shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco on March 1 and 2. He will also perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for three shows from March 13 to 15.

After touring stadiums in 2022, the three-time Grammy Award winner took a break from performing in 2023 but is returning to the stage after releasing his latest album “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” on Oct. 13.

According to a press release, Bad Bunny’s latest release became the most-streamed album in a single day of the year so far on Spotify. The album marked a return to his Latin Trap origins.

The album was streamed more than 900 million times and the lead single “MONACO” was top streaming in 16 countries on the platform.

When do tickets go on sale?

For the Sacramento concert, fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to the public to block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and ensure tickets get into the hands of fans.

Fans can register until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:5 p.m.

Click or tap here to register.

After registration is closed, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that’ll access them to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.