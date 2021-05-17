BottleRock 2021 lineup: Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion to perform

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — BottleRock Napa Valley on Monday released a star-studded lineup for its 2021 festival happening in-person this September.

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Knicks, and Foo Fighters will headline the three-day festival slated for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3 to 5) at the Napa Valley Expo.

Other highly-anticipated performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Portugal. the Man, Run the Jewels, Jimmy Eat World, Chromeo, Big Freedia, and more.

Tickets for three-day general admission and VIP packages go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Last year’s BottleRock festival was postponed due to the pandemic. Event organizers said tickets bought for last year’s event will be valid for the upcoming festival in September.

For more information, visit BottleRock Napa Valley’s website.