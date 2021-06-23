Chef Morimoto: ‘MasterChef: Legends’ appearance felt like a reunion

Fifteen home cooks made it through auditions, and now it’s time for the first elimination challenge on “MasterChef: Legends.”

The legend joining them as a guest judge this week is Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who sets the bar high with a monkfish demonstration.

Morimoto said he remembers where the contestants are, starting out learning culinary skills at home.

Morimoto began studying sushi in his hometown of Hiroshima after a shoulder injury ended his career as a baseball catcher.

“I used to be, was a home chef like 50 years ago, not a home chef but, literally learned from scratch,” he said.

He also relates to the experience of putting those skills on television.

“Thinking of ‘Iron Chef,’ how many Iron Chefs in the world? Very few, that’s why I’m very honored and proud. A lot of people watching the camera, and the TV, and in the audience, ‘Oh I want to be the chef like Bobby Flay, like Morimoto,’ it’s an honor,” Morimoto said. “How many people in the world? Very few. But the other hand, the other face, it’s a lot of stress, a lot of, and then you know, pressures.”

His time on the “MasterChef” set was also a reunion, he added.

“I expected so much things about Chef Gordon Ramsay because he’s a real chef, real chef, he can do everything. And then Chef Sanchez, we did ‘Iron Chef,’ battled together not, was it 10 years ago?” Morimoto said. “So we told each other, ‘Oh, let’s do a rematch. Oh, let’s do that, yes yes yes yes.”

Morimoto opened his first restaurant when he was 24. Since then, he has opened several restaurants across the globe, including Morimoto Napa.