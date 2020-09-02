Clones, drones and punk: Stockton teacher pens new sci-fi novel

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Clones, drones and punk rock are all included in a new book from a Stockton teacher and musician. 

Author Ed Bonilla said that although it took some time to get his novel, “5 Clones,” published, perseverance always pays off. 

“Seven years ago I said, ‘I’m going to write a sci-fi novel this time,’ and I started tackling ‘5 Clones’ and it’s been a long and winding road but here we are,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla said his book is part of a trilogy and he plans to start on the next one in October. 

