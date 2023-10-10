(FOX40.COM) — Comedian Bert Kreischer bringing his shirtless antics to the Stockton Arena in 2024.

The comedian is performing at the downtown Stockton venue on Feb. 18 as part of his “Tops Off World Tour.” The Stockton date is one of 34 cities the comedian added for his extension of the tour, which kicks off in January.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. online and at the Stockton Arena box office.

Tap or click here to purchase tickets.

Other California cities Kreischer is performing in include Bakersfield (Feb. 15) and San Francisco (Feb. 17) before making his stop to Stockton.

Kreischer recently starred in the 2023 film “The Machine,” which is based on his popular stand up set that recounts his experience with Russian mobsters while on a college trip.

The comedian boasts a wide social media following, totaling 12.2 million fans across all platforms and 205.7 million views on his YouTube channel.