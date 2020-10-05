‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death

(WJW) — Paramount Network has resumed production of the hit television show “Cops” months after its cancellation, FOX News reports.

The network canceled the show last June in wake of the death of George Floyd and the protests pushing for police reform.

“‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Fox Business right after announcing the cancellation.

Now, officials say the show will be returning and production is currently underway in Spokane County, Washington. The county has previously hosted the show.

“We have a longstanding relationship with ‘Cops’ and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office says “Cops” film crews began riding with deputies last month and will continue to do so through the first week of November.

“Shows like ‘Cops’ highlight the work of law enforcement. They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out. People need to see how quickly things can turn, the decisions that need to be made quickly, and how well Deputies and Officers adjust and respond appropriately. They show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe,” added Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

A spokesperson for Langley Productions said the new episodes will not air in the U.S., according to FOX News. The episodes are reportedly being filmed to fulfill international television contract agreements.