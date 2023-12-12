(FOX40.COM) — GoldenSky Music Festival unveiled its 2024 lineup on Tuesday with Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan booked as headliners for the three-day event.

The 2024 edition of the country music festival will expand to three days for the first time, taking place at Discovery Park in Sacramento from Oct. 18 to 20.

Like the previous two years, GoldenSky will take place the weekend following the 2024 edition of the Aftershock Festival, which is organized by the same company.

Who is performing at the festival?

According to festival organizers, here is who is performing on each day of the event.

Friday, Oct. 18

Keith Urban (headliner), Turnpike Troubadours, Elle King, Clint Black, Locash, Shane Smith and the Saints, Hailey Whitters, Travis Denning, Carter Faith, Kylie Morgan, and Logan Crosby.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Thomas Rhett (headliner), Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, Charles Wesley Godwin, Conner Smith, Sam Barber, Hunter Hayes, David Nail, George Birge, Hannah Ellis, and Tanner Adell.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Luke Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde, Paul Cauthen, Colbie Caillat, Larry Fleet, Deana Carter, Chayce Beckham, RVSHVD, Lecade and Madeline Merlo.

When do tickets go on sale?

Prospective festival-goers can currently sign up for access to a presale that will begin Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Those who are interested in going can put down $10 on single-day, weekend, and VIP passes.

Passes officially go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. with payment plans starting at $10 and no down payments until February.