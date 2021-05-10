Day by day: Musical ‘Godspell’ celebrates 50th anniversary

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This 2019 photo released by The Berkshire Theater Group shows a scene from their production of “Godspell.” The John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, a golden milestone for a show with roots in the hippie era but which can still speak to those on TikTok. (Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware/The Berkshire Theater Group via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — It will come as little surprise to its legion of fans that the first professional musical to be mounted in the U.S. during the pandemic was “Godspell.”

The John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, a golden milestone for a show with roots in the hippie era but which can still speak to those on TikTok.

The musical has fueled countless school, regional and community theater productions, a natural choice because of its uplifting message and also because it calls for 10 actors in the ensemble and few props. It’s nimble and athletic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News