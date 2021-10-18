Denis Villeneuve’s dreams of ‘Dune’ reach the big screen

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Denis Villeneuve, left, with actor Timothee Chalamet on the set of “Dune.” (Chia Bella James/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Long before Denis Villeneuve decided to become a director, he was dreaming about making a movie of “Dune.”

Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about intergalactic power struggles, space worms and an all powerful spice had captivated the filmmaker since he was a teenager.

Now, after almost four decades, he’s getting his chance with a $165 million production budget and a starry cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

The film was done with the understanding that if were successful enough, there would be a second.

“Dune” opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday.