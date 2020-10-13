Disney recruits Rapsody, others for EP honoring Black lives

This combination photo shows the late Marvin Gaye, left, and musician Rapsody posing for a portrait in New York. Rapsody’s “Pray Momma Don’t Cry” is one of four songs featured on “I Can’t Breath/Music for the Movement,” a four-song album that is a joint venture between Disney Music Group and The Undefeated, ESPN’s platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture. Recorded under quarantine during the pandemic, she came up with the soulful rap tune she said was pulled from Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” calling the classic songs “beautiful music but it was also heavy and real at the same time.” (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — When Disney asked Grammy-nominated lyricist Rapsody to pen a new tune for a new EP honoring Black lives and social justice, she thought to herself: “How else can I talk about what’s going on?”

She began to think from the perspective of a mother who lost her son to police brutality, and came up with “Pray Momma Don’t Cry.”

It’s one of four songs featured on “I Can’t Breathe/Music for the Movement,” a four-song album that is a joint venture between Disney Music Group and The Undefeated.

Rapsody is hoping the album can unite people. It’s out Friday.