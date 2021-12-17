Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Guinness Book of World Records is honoring East Tennessee icon Dolly Parton for her sustained success in country music for more than seven decades.

Guinness World Records presented Parton with her three new world record titles during an exclusive presentation in Nashville this week. She now holds the record for most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with seven, and the most No. 1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist at 25.

She also broke her own record for the most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with 109.

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened,” Parton said. “I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

Her chart-topping reign began in 1967 with hit songs “Something Fishy” and “Dumb Blonde.” Recent duets with Reba McEntire on “Does He Love You” and Michael Bublé’s holiday melody, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” put Parton on the charts for her record-breaking seventh decade.

It’s been a busy year for the 75-year-old Sevierville native. She won her first Emmy Award for her Netflix Christmas special and landed on both TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list and People Magazine’s People of the Year list.

Parton spoke with Nexstar’s WATE last month about her favorite time of year and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, which is happening through December.

“I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much,” Parton said. “I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”