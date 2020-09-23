FBI seeks more potential victims in ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris child porn case

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges. (AP Photo/John Locher File)

CHICAGO – The FBI is asking potential victims of Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris to come forward as they continue to investigate the star of Netflix show “Cheer.”

Harris was arrested last Thursday and charged in federal court with the production of child pornography.

The 21-year-old cheerleader is accused of enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, according to a news release.

The FBI has created a questionnaire for potential victims under the age of 18 who “were asked by Harris to produce or view sexually graphic videos or photographs or engage in sexual conduct.”

Harris used the Snapchat username jerry_714 and the Instagram username __jcoleofficial, the FBI says, but investigators say the “Cheer” star may have used other accounts.

A lawsuit has been filed against Harris, with twin boys in Texas saying he sent them sexually explicit photos and videos of himself beginning when they were 13.

USA TODAY reported last week that the FBI was investigating accusations that Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. The newspaper was the first to report the allegations.

The boys’ mother reported Harris to the FBI last month, according to the lawsuit against Harris and three cheer organizations.

USA Today reported the FBI investigation is based on separate allegations passed along to police by Varsity, a company hosts competitions and sells cheerleading apparel.

For more information or to contact the FBI with information in the case, see Tuesday’s news release.