As some of the world’s most famous chefs look over their shoulders, eager contestants feel the pressure, and it’s only going to get more intense on Wednesday’s episode of “Masterchef Legends.”

Brien O’Brien, a “Masterchef” competitor from season 8 and founder of “Active NorCal” and “Eating NorCal” visited FOX40 to discuss the California mystery box challenge with chef Jonathan Waxman.

Chef Brien O’Brien also shared his own recipe using California-themed ingredients.