Former ‘MasterChef’ competitor discusses tonight’s dessert challenge on ‘MasterChef Legends’

We’ve seen them under pressure with some of the biggest names on the world food scene looking over their shoulders, and it’s only going to get more intense on tonight’s episode of “MasterChef Legends.”

Brien O’Brien is a “MasterChef” competitor from season 8, the man behind “Active NorCal” and “Eating NorCal,” joined Richard to discuss tonight’s dessert challenge.

The chef spoke from experience when he explained why dessert might be challenging for typical chefs. He was eliminated from the competition during the Cannoli Challenge.