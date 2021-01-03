Gerry Marsden, singer of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ dead at 78

Liverpool singer Gerry Marsden on board the Mersey ferry which he made famous with his song Ferry Across The Mersey with his band Gerry and the Pacemakers. (Photo by Dave Thompson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Charismatic singer and TV personality Gerry Marsden of 60s rock group Gerry and the Pacemakers has died. He was 78.

The singer, known for hits like “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “How Do You Do It?,” died after a “short illness,” his friend D.J. Pete Price announced on Twitter Sunday.

It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away. Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/Ezd9WcdeQK — Pete Price (@PeteCityPrice) January 3, 2021

“It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away,” Price said.

The Pacemakers topped the British charts in the 1960s with a series of hits. Their song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” became the anthem of soccer club Liverpool FC and was played at every match. The team tweeted Sunday: “It is with great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

They noted that “Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special.”