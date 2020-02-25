Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized for chest pains and heart palpitations after his conviction, his attorney says

NEW YORK (CNN) — While in an ambulance making its way to Rikers Island after his conviction on sex assault charges, Harvey Weinstein was rerouted to New York’s Bellevue Hospital for chest pains, heart palpitations and high blood pressure, his attorney said.

Weinstein was admitted Monday night and “is OK,” attorney Donna Rotunno told CNN. He remained in the prison ward at Bellevue Tuesday morning, the hospital told CNN.

The longtime Hollywood producer was convicted earlier Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women and one count of first-degree rape.

He is expected to be transferred to the Rikers Island correctional facility when he is released from the hospital.

Weinstein, 67, faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of more than two decades in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

What’s next for Weinstein

Jurors deliberated for more than 26 hours.

Clearing Weinstein of the more serious charges, jurors indicated they did not find a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish his predatory behavior.

It’s unclear what his prison time will look like. The first degree criminal sex act holds a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25. For the third degree rape act, Weinstein faces no minimum prison time and a maximum of four years.

Weinstein is also facing charges of sexual assault and rape in two separate incidents in Los Angeles. Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sexual activity related to the other women. It’s unclear how the New York verdict will impact those charges.

No hearings are so far scheduled, a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman told CNN.