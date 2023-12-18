(FOX40.COM) — Country music artists will make their way to Cal Expo in 2024.

Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch and Walker Hayes will headline the two-day Country in the Park Festival at Cal Expo on May 17-18.

The event hosted by county music station 105.1 KNCI is also expected to include Michael Ray, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Ingrid Andress, Priscilla Block, Chase Matthew and Drew Baldrige.

According to the event’s website, Country in the Park will include over 30 food trucks, line dancing and other activities.

Tickets are on sale online on the event’s website.

Two-day general admission tickets are $85 and two-day pit passes are $230, with VIP passes $290.