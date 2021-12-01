House from ‘Home Alone’ available to rent for one night only

The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)

WINNETKA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Do you feel like your house is so full of people it’s making you sick? Ready to have a house all to your own? Your wish has come true – you can now stay in the real-life house from “Home Alone” for the holidays.

Big brother Buzz McCallister, who is “wiser now” and has his “own security firm,” is inviting a “crew of mischief makers” to run free in the Winnetka, Illinois, home while the McCallister family is away on vacation.

“All of us, this time,” the Airbnb listing for the home reads.

For one night only, four guests will have the chance to relive their favorite moments from “Home Alone” and feel like a kid again. While you’ll have the entire home to yourself, you may also be responsible for Buzz’s pet tarantula – watch your step.

The stay at the McCallister castle also includes:

A holiday scene with twinkling lights and a trimmed tree

Booby traps for you to set, not step in

Splashes of aftershave and mirrors to scream in

Chicago pizza and microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese to enjoy by candlelight

A viewing of the film franchise’s newest addition, “Home Sweet Home Alone”

A LEGO Ideas set to recreate the ‘Home Alone’ house

Booking for the one-night stay, scheduled for Dec. 12, opens at 1 p.m. CT on Dec. 7 for just $25. As part of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

You can request to book this stay, which is not part of a contest, at airbnb.com/homealone. Airbnb notes it is monitoring Chicago’s COVID-19 infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a $1,000 Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.