Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing

NEW YORK (AP) — People traveled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday.

As it began on a wintry Monday morning, hundreds of admirers of the pioneering Black actor lined up outside Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there.

Many in the multigenerational crowd held photos of Tyson, who died Jan. 28. The New York-born actor was 96.

Niall Gulstone holds a photo of actress Cicely Tyson as he waits to enter the public viewing of actress Cicely Tyson at Abyssinian Baptist Church on February 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A guest holds a photo of Cicely Tyson as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Cicely Tyson at a public viewing service at Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan on February 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Guests hold photos of Cicely Tyson as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Cicely Tyson at a public viewing service at Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan on February 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Cornell Sims holds up flowers and a photo of actress Cicely Tyson as he waits for her public viewing at Abyssinian Baptist Church on February 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Guests hold photos of Cicely Tyson as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Cicely Tyson at a public viewing service at Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan on February 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Janie Nesbitt and her brother Kevin Nesbitt hold up photos of actress Cicely Tyson as they wait for her public viewing at Abyssinian Baptist Church on February 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Professor Carole Gregory holds a photo of Cicely Tyson as she waits in line to pay her respects at a public viewing service for the late Cicely Tyson at Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan on February 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Her family said masks and social distancing would be required at the viewing.

Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama “East Side, West Side.”

Her performance as a sharecropper’s wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination.

She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”

At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.

President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2016.