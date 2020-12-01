‘I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here’: ‘Juno’ star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

(NEXSTAR) — Elliot Page, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “Juno,” came out as transgender on Tuesday.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote on Instagram. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Elliot went on to thank the people in his life who supported him, but also acknowledged the “invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of the violence,” including the murders and attempted suicides of many trans individuals around the country, particularly in 2020.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Elliot concluded. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” Nick Adams, GLAAD’s director of transgender media, said in a statement. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page is also known for roles in “Whip It,” “Inception,” “Umbrella Academy” and “X-Men.”