In a new series, TCM takes a look at ‘problematic’ classics

FILE – This April 11, 2019 file photo shows Jacqueline Stewart at the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival – Opening Night Gala for “When Harry Met Sally” in Los Angeles. Turner Classic Movies is launching a new series, “Reframed Classics,” which promises wide-ranging discussions about 18 culturally significant films from the 1920s through the 1960s. Stewart said that the films selected are intended to give audiences the tools to discuss and even still appreciate problematic films. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Turner Classic Movies is launching a new series, “Reframed Classics,” which promises wide-ranging discussions about 18 culturally significant films from the 1920s through the 1960s that also have problematic aspects, from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and Mickey Rooney’s performance as Mr. Yunioshi to Fred Astaire’s blackface routine in “Swing Time.”

It kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with “Gone With the Wind.”

TCM host Jacqueline Stewart who became the channel’s first African American host in 2019 said that the films selected are the classics of the classics.

The discussions, she added, are intended to give audiences the tools to discuss and even still appreciate problematic films.