‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ makes personal impact on cast

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Thorne and Lakeith Stanfield in a scene from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The stars of “Judas and the Black Messiah” found their own lives transformed as they immersed themselves in the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.

Daniel Kaluuya says “a different me showed up” to the set when he was playing the magnetic Chicago-based activist, who was just 21 when he was killed by police in a 1969 raid.

Dominique Fishback’s conversations with Hampton’s former girlfriend Akua Njeri taught her “who I wanted to be the most.”

LaKeith Stanfield struggled through self-doubt and panic attacks while portraying an FBI informant who betrayed Hampton.

The drama hits theaters and the HBO Max streaming service Friday.