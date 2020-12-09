Kansas City man pays homage to toilet paper shortage of 2020 with unique art display

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The year 2020 hasn’t been the best year for a lot of people. In fact, some say it’s the worst year ever, but one Kansas City man has decided to make an art display in hopes of ‘wiping away’ some of the bad times.

The toilet paper rush of 2020, mocked by many on social media, is now a festive Christmas light display near 74th and Ward Parkway.

“I decided to do something a little different, maybe make people laugh,” said homeowner Matt Lyczak.

Lyczak is an artist by trade, so when it came to time to decorate for the holidays, he decided to put his extra plywood and scrap lumber to good use – mixed with a little humor.

“This is toilet paper,” he said. “Been kind of a crappy year and I thought it’d be a good way to wipe the year away.”

The artfully TP’d house was a welcome sight to Natasha Call- Harrison and her niece and nephew.

“He TP’d his own house, so if he runs out, he just has to go outside,” she said.