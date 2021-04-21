LeVar Burton among next group of ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts

(KTXL) — “Jeopardy!” announced Wednesday its latest slate of upcoming guest hosts and fan-favorite LeVar Burton made the list.

An online petition at Change.org began in early April to help Burton secure the hosting gig.

Burton gained fame as the longtime host of “Reading Rainbow” and for his role as engineer Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition has been signed by more than 246,000 people.

The hosting spot was left vacant last year when beloved host, Alex Trebek, died of cancer.

Burton grew up in Sacramento. He expressed interest in hosting “Jeopardy!” to FOX40 while in the city to attend a ceremony to rename a park after him in 2019.

After “Jeopardy!” tweeted the announcement, Burton responded, thanking all his supporters with a coy reference to his “Reading Rainbow” farewell at the end of each episode:

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber and Joe Buck were the other guest hosts were announced Wednesday alongside Burton.