LeVar Burton says ‘Jeopardy!’ tapings got off to rough start: ‘Can’t let your focus drop for a nanosecond’

(NEXSTAR) – LeVar Burton’s interest in becoming the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” hasn’t waned despite a “scary” experience during filming.

Burton, whose tapings begin to air on Monday, told the Associated Press that his experience as guest host started off a bit shakier than he had hoped, mostly because he needed to adjust to the pacing of the show.

“Being at home, it feels like a really relaxed half-hour, but it’s not relaxed at all,” he told the AP, describing the gig as “really, really scary” at first.

“You can’t let your focus drop for a nanosecond.”

After taping the first of five back-to-back episodes, Burton said he took a break to ask wife Stephanie Cozart Burton how he was doing, to which she answered, “ehhh.”

“Now, this is a woman who loves me enough to tell me the truth,” Burton said.

For the rest of the taping, Burton quickly learned to just “be myself” — and that’s when he started having fun.

Burton also said he felt he’d be a natural fit if chosen for the hosting gig, as his previous work on shows like “Roots,” “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” shared qualities with “Jeopardy!” in that they sought to provide viewers with more than mere entertainment.

“They all have that commonality about them, that common thread of entertainment, yes — and informational, inspiring, enlightening, educational, uplifting. We can do so much more than just sell each other stuff with [TV],” he said.

Burton’s episodes begin airing Monday. He’ll be followed by CNBC’s David Faber, whose episodes begin airing Aug. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.