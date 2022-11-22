SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The year 2022 is nearly coming to a close and for those looking for something to do, there are live music performances occurring through the end of December.

Here is who is performing at Sacramento venues to end the year.

Ace of Spades

Dec. 1 — Destroy Lonely, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 — The White Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Role Model, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 — The Menzingers, 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 — Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, 7 p.m. (sold out)

Dec. 16 — The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 — The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 — Machine Head, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 — Vista Kicks, 8 p.m.

Harlow’s

Nov. 23 — The Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Oddisee & Good Compny, with Jaeti and James Droptop, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 — The Darling Clementines Burlesque & Drag Show, 8 p.m.

Nov. 28 — The Murlocs, 8 p.m.

Nov. 29 — The Lemonheads “It’s a Shame About Ray” 30th Anniversary, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 — Machine Girl, 8 p.m.

Dec. 3 — Petty Theft: The SF Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, 9 p.m.

Dec. 4 — Arin Ray, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 — Pallbearer, 8 p.m.

Dec. 8 — Tycho – Dive Live, 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Tycho – Dive Live, 8 p.m. (sold out)

Dec. 10 — Tycho – Dive Live, 8 p.m. (sold out)

Dec. 11 — Angela Strehli featuring Mighty Mike Schermer, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 — Fishbone, 8 p.m.

Dec. 14 — Ghost Light, 8 p.m.

Dec. 15 — Kalan.Frfr, 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 — Conscious Vibes 30th Anniversary Show & Party, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 — Madi Sipes and Animals in the Attic, 8 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Curren$y, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 — The Mother Hips, 9 p.m.

Dec. 31 — The Mother Hips, 9 p.m.

The Starlet Room at Harlow’s

Nov. 23 — Blues & Bourbon: Red’s Blues with Horns, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 — Kicks 4 Kids Toys & Bike Winter Drive Benefit Drive Starring Wurdplay & Paidro Classic, 9 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Soulful Satrudays: Dee Dee Simon, 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 — Premo Rice, 8 p.m.

Nov. 28 — Blessed & Stuck, 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 — Blues & Bourbon: Aki Kumar, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 — Victims Family, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4 — Living Hour, 8 p.m.

Dec. 5 — Babehoven, 8 p.m.

Dec. 6 — Larrenwong, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Blues & Bourbon: Chicago Harp Star Matthew Skoller W/ Steve Freund Trio, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Twin Tribes, 8 p.m.

Dec. 14 — Blues & Bourbon: Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh Duo, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 — Front & Center featuring the Philharmonik, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 — Club Necromancy, 9 p.m.

Dec. 18 — Exhumed, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Blues & Bourdon: AC Myles, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 — Blues & Bourdon: Chrissie O’Dell and The Real Deal, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 — Mom Cars Album Release Show, 8 p.m.

Golden 1 Center

Dec. 2 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Adam Sandler, 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Grupo Firme, 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 — V101 Holiday Jam with Ice Cube, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 — Kevin Hart, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 — Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, 7:30 p.m.