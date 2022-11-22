SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The year 2022 is nearly coming to a close and for those looking for something to do, there are live music performances occurring through the end of December. 

Here is who is performing at Sacramento venues to end the year. 

Ace of Spades

Dec. 1 —  Destroy Lonely, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4The White Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7Role Model, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9The Menzingers, 7 p.m. 

Dec. 10 — Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, 7 p.m. (sold out)

Dec. 16 — The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, 8 p.m. 

Dec. 17The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23Machine Head, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31Vista Kicks, 8 p.m.

Harlow’s

Nov. 23The Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m. 

Nov. 26Oddisee & Good Compny, with Jaeti and James Droptop, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 27The Darling Clementines Burlesque & Drag Show, 8 p.m.

Nov. 28The Murlocs, 8 p.m.

Nov. 29The Lemonheads “It’s a Shame About Ray” 30th Anniversary, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 Machine Girl, 8 p.m.

Dec. 3Petty Theft: The SF Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, 9 p.m.

Dec. 4Arin Ray, 7 p.m. 

Dec. 6Pallbearer, 8 p.m.

Dec. 8Tycho – Dive Live, 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Tycho – Dive Live, 8 p.m. (sold out)

Dec. 10 — Tycho – Dive Live, 8 p.m. (sold out)

Dec. 11Angela Strehli featuring Mighty Mike Schermer, 7 p.m. 

Dec. 13Fishbone, 8 p.m.

Dec. 14Ghost Light, 8 p.m.

Dec. 15Kalan.Frfr, 8 p.m. 

Dec. 16Conscious Vibes 30th Anniversary Show & Party, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17Madi Sipes and Animals in the Attic, 8 p.m. 

Dec. 21Curren$y, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 30The Mother Hips, 9 p.m.

Dec. 31The Mother Hips, 9 p.m. 

The Starlet Room at Harlow’s

Nov. 23 Blues & Bourbon: Red’s Blues with Horns, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25Kicks 4 Kids Toys & Bike Winter Drive Benefit Drive Starring Wurdplay & Paidro Classic, 9 p.m.

Nov. 26Soulful Satrudays: Dee Dee Simon, 8 p.m.

Nov. 27Premo Rice, 8 p.m.

Nov. 28Blessed & Stuck, 8 p.m.

Nov. 30Blues & Bourbon: Aki Kumar, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2Victims Family, 8 p.m. 

Dec. 4Living Hour, 8 p.m. 

Dec. 5Babehoven, 8 p.m. 

Dec. 6Larrenwong, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7Blues & Bourbon: Chicago Harp Star Matthew Skoller W/ Steve Freund Trio, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 Twin Tribes, 8 p.m. 

Dec. 14Blues & Bourbon: Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh Duo, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16Front & Center featuring the Philharmonik, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17  — Club Necromancy, 9 p.m.

Dec. 18Exhumed, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21Blues & Bourdon: AC Myles, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 28Blues & Bourdon: Chrissie O’Dell and The Real Deal, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 29Mom Cars Album Release Show, 8 p.m.

Golden 1 Center

Dec. 2Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7Adam Sandler, 8 p.m.

Dec. 9Grupo Firme, 8 p.m.

Dec. 10V101 Holiday Jam with Ice Cube, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11Kevin Hart, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, 7:30 p.m.