Local attorney discusses Britney Spears’ conservatorship ahead of expected comments in court

In a rare move, mega star Britney Spears is preparing to comment on the details surrounding her conservatorship.

She is set to appear virtually in front of a Los Angeles County judge this Wednesday afternoon.

The hearing has been eagerly awaited by the fans in the so-called #FreeBritney movement, who feel she is being controlled unfairly against her will and are likely to gather outside the courthouse in large numbers.

The court-ordered program has been in place for the past 13 years, putting her father in control of her business ventures, personal life and finances.

In recent court filings, Spears has sought a greater say over who runs the conservatorship, and has asked that her father, who had extensive power over her life and money for most of its existence, be removed.

Spears said through her attorney that she fears her father would not end a 2 1/2-year pause on her career as long as he has control over it.

Local attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray to explain what a conservatorship really is and how it all works.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.