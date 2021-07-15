Local attorney discusses Britney Spears, conservatorship in America

Being worth $60 million and a celebrated international superstar hasn’t insulated Britney Spears from her life being governed by a strict legal arrangement known as conservatorship.

Spears is fighting for significant changes that would give her more autonomy.

On Wednesday, by phone and for just the second time in 13 years, the pop star spoke out against what she says has happened to her as a result.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her. The ruling was cheered by fans outside the courthouse.

Rosengart requested that Spears’ father, James, be removed as her conservator, but that was rejected.

Reichel also discussed the challenges faced by the other 1.5 million American adults under guardianship or conservatorship in this country.

