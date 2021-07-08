Local author discusses new book about 1947 Roswell UFO incident

Don Schmitt and Tom Carey teamed up in 1998 to investigate a mysterious incident that would become one of the most celebrated UFO stories in history.

On July 8, 1947, a base commander from New Mexico claimed the Army and Air Force found remains of a crashed flying saucer. Later, a new release debunked the story, saying it was a weather balloon, but some still wonder if that was the truth.

Today marks the 74th anniversary of the crash.

Sacramento author Carey joined Richard to discuss their tenth book on the subject, “Touched by Roswell,” which debuted on July 1.