Macaulay Culkin ‘sold’ on digitally removing President Trump from Home Alone 2

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Actor and “Home Alone star” Macaulay Culkin has responded to social media output that President Trump should be digitally removed from Home Alone 2

Culkin responded to a tweet that simply said, ‘Sold.’

Someone on Twitter then made a video edit of President Trump removed from “Home Alone 2,” and Culkin responded with “Bravo.”

President Trump appears briefly in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” when Culkin asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel.

A petition on Change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden had accrued over 250 signatures.

