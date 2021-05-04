‘May the Fourth be with you’: Star Wars Day celebrates ‘The Force’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BRPROUD) — Today is a special day for the fans of Star Wars.

For starters, do yourself a favor and go to Google and type in “May the 4th.”

“May the Fourth be with you” is a pun that comes from a famous line in the Star Wars franchise, “May the force be with you.”

Star Wars is celebrating the day with this video.

According to USA Today, “the first official application of the phrase to the May 4th date came in 1979, when the U.K. Conservative Party paid for a newspaper advertisement saying, ‘May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!’ to celebrate the party’s general election victory.”

Since then, the popularity of Star Wars Day has exploded online.

If you are somehow not a fan of Star Wars Day, you can blame Canada.

On this date in 2011, “the first organized Star Wars Day events were held at the Toronto Underground Cinema,” according to wickedlocal.com.

Today marks ten years since the first organized Star Wars Day.