‘Mercury 13’ director discusses Wally Funk’s upcoming trip to space with Bezos

The female astronaut candidates that were trained for the Mercury Program in the 1960s were never allowed to fly into space.

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin personally invited female aviation pioneer Wally Funk to help right that wrong Tuesday as they fly into space.

At age 82, Funk will become the oldest person in space. She was among 13 female pilots — the so-called Mercury 13 — who took the same tests in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts, but were barred because of their gender.

David Sington, the director of the Netflix documentary “Mercury 13,” joined Mae to discuss the documentary and Funk’s journey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.