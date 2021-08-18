Monday Night Raw returning to G1C in October

Monday Night Raw is coming back to the Golden 1 Center in October.

WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre joined Pedro from Nashville to talk about the big event.

Monday Night Raw returns October 18. Click or tap here for more information.

