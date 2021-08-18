Monday Night Raw returning to G1C in October

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor described sex abuse claims against R&B star R. Kelly Wednesday, saying the long-anticipated trial now underway was “about a predator" who used his fame to entice girls, boys and young women before dominating and controlling them physically, sexually and psychologically.

“This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot," Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told the Brooklyn jury as she explained the evidence to be revealed at his federal trial.