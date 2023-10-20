(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings announced that rap duo Tha Dogg Pound will be the halftime performer for the team’s home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 27.

The rap duo consists of Daz Dillinger and Kurupt, who both emerged during the West Coast hip-hop scene in the 1990s. During the 1990s, the duo were associated with hip-hop legend Dr. Dre and collaborated with artists on the West Coast-based label Death Row Records.

•Video Above: Mike Brown on Kings’ preseason win over Jazz

In addition to the halftime performance, the Kings announced all fans in attendance will receive a free “Bring the Roar” shirt.

The Kings will also highlight five local nonprofits this season as part of its Community Starting 5. The five organizations that will be highlighted over the season are Autisum Speaks, Effie Yeaw Nature Center, Juma Venutres, Opening Door Inc., ReCreate.

All five nonprofits will be reconized and have a resource table on the concourse to educate fans about their organizations. According to the Kings, the organizations were selected based on criteria that represent the values of the team and sponsor Quick Quack Car Wash.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the arena as we tip-off another thrilling season of Kings basketball at Golden 1 Center,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a statement. “Along with an action-packed night on the court, Opening Night will also feature exciting entertainment and highlight community organizations making a tremendous impact in our region.”

The Kings’ home opener against the Warriors is the first meeting between the two Northern California squads since last season’s first-round playoff series. The Warriors won the series in seven games after capturing a Game 7 victory at the Golden 1 Center.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is 7 p.m.

The Kings officially open the season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 on the road against the Utah Jazz.