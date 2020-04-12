R&B singer surprises couple with a special song at wedding

Atlanta (WGCL) — Many couples who planned to say “I do” this year have been forced to either postpone or get married without family due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A local couple decided to have a wedding at a park with no guests but a famous R&B singer made their day special.

Everyone is talking about this story online, but singer Toni Terry says no one has talked to him or the couple. Here they are exclusively telling us how this special moment between the couple and his family came about.

Toni Terry is best known for his 1991 hit “With You.”

He knows what it takes to make a moment special. So, when he and his family started to feel stir crazy due to quarantining, they decided to take that time to bond.

“Those moments don’t come often that we have an opportunity to talk so I was talking to him [his son], I was saying as you live your life when you grow up you’ll find yourself being more successful if you’re on the side of giving versus taking. When you give it comes back to you, the universe just blesses you when you give,” Toni recalled.

At the same time the family was on a stroll, Toni noticed a couple having a small ceremony.

“And I was there watching them get married and afterwards I thought I should go sing for them. That’s the first thing that came to mind, yes that’s the first thing that came to my mind.”

Brittany and Greg Coroner had big wedding plans however COVID-19 brought those plans to a halt.

“Love the time of coronavirus, yeah it was a little bit different than we had planned of course. We were planning on getting married in South Carolina and I had to change those plans, originally were going to do a small ceremony with just our family and it had to end up just being the two of us,” said the couple.

“I hesitated because I didn’t want to be rejected, I’m real sensitive as artist are but I walked up to them, I said congratulations that was beautiful, but you guys have to have a first dance and I would love to sing for you and they were like oh yes absolutely,” said Toni.

And he did what he does best right on the spot. The singer pulled up the “With You” instrumentals from his phone and sang.

“It was just an awesome moment for me. I just saw joy, I can see the lady she was giggling while I was singing she was so happy they were just there, was nothing else in the world at that moment for them but each other and for me seeing that was really, really special.”

Because love always finds a way!

“It wasn’t until the next day when we have some friends and family start texting us they saw the video and we were like Oh my God we had no idea we had such an awesome artist come and sing for us. And to have that experience was really cool.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds. They plan to go to Greece once people can travel again.

As for Toni and his family, they’re just so happy they were there to witness the special moment.