(KTXL) — Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT, Republic FC takes on New York Red Bulls II at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey. The match will be broadcast in English and Spanish on FOX40, FOX40.com and the FOX40 App, as well as streaming live on ESPN+.

USL Match Center will post starting lineups, live updates and match info using PressBox Live data: https://www.uslchampionship.com/newyorkredbullsii-sacramentorepublicfc-2267725

Select media materials, including home and away game notes for this match are available. Photos, highlights, quotes, and stats will be available in the media materials link at the end of the match.

https://sacramentorepublicfc.box.com/s/8f2p13l0ue0tn266jnammj5px61wnanu

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40