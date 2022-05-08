(KTXL) — Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT, Republic FC takes on New York Red Bulls II at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey. The match will be broadcast in English and Spanish on FOX40, FOX40.com and the FOX40 App, as well as streaming live on ESPN+.
USL Match Center will post starting lineups, live updates and match info using PressBox Live data: https://www.uslchampionship.com/newyorkredbullsii-sacramentorepublicfc-2267725
Select media materials, including home and away game notes for this match are available. Photos, highlights, quotes, and stats will be available in the media materials link at the end of the match.
Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.
Matches will also be available on the following:
- FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2
- Comcast Cable channel 382
- Charter Communications channel 199
- Volcano Vision channel 441
- Consolidated Communications channel 172
- Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40