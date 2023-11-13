(FOX40.COM) — Beloved characters from the children’s show “Sesame Street” will make their way to Northern California next summer.

Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, a new interactive live production, is touring the U.S. and Canada next year, with stops scheduled for Stockton and Sacramento.

The live show, produced by entertainment promotional company Round Room Live, will come to Stockton’s Bob Hope Theatre on June 4, 2024, and to the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in downtown Sacramento on June 5, 2024.

“For 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts,” Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President Whit Higgins said in a press release.

“Round Room Live has a history of working with new and iconic properties to create engaging and thrilling live events. We can’t wait for families and friends to enjoy this brand-new Sesame Street show filled with song, dance, and a few fun and furry surprises.”

Tickets for both the Stockton and Sacramento shows will go on sale on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Click or tap here for the Stockton tickets.

Click or tap here for the Sacramento tickets.

Tickets for the Stockton show will also be available at the Adventist Health Arena box office.