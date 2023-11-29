(FOX40.COM) — After a successful run in 2023, the annual Sol Blume music festival is expanding next year.

Sol Blume, the annual R&B and soul festival, announced that its expanding to three days and will return to Discovery Park in 2024.

•Video Above: Coverage of 2023 Sol Blume festival (Aug. 2023)

The three-day event is taking place at Discovery Park from May 3 to 5. The 2024 festival will be its fifth-year anniversary celebration.

Organizers said the 2024 lineup is expected to be released sometime early in the new year.

Passes will be available to the public with a special presale on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. on the festival’s website.

Since its inception in 2018, the festival has grown every year and brought the “most sought-after” R&B, soul and hip-hop artists to Sacramento.

In its first two years, Sol Blume started as a one day event at Cesar Chavez Park, where 15,000 would attend. The festival went on a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival returned in 2022 with an expanded two-day format and a different venue at Discovery Park.

Over 46,000 people from across the country and world made their way to Sacramento for the 2023 festival in August. Attendees came from 48 states in the U.S. and 15 countries including Canada, England, Germany, China, France, New Zealand and Japan, according to event organizers.

The 2023 festival was supposed to happen in April, but moved to August due to flooding at Discovery Park following severe storms Sacramento during the early portion of the year.

Brent Faiyaz and Oakland native Kehlani headlined the 2023 event, along with Teyana Taylor, Isaiah Rashad, Ella Mai, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$ and Chole taking the stage.

P-Lo, Thuy, LaRussell, Noodles, Zyah Belle and Marc E. Bassy were other performing artists with Northern California ties.